We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Osun State government has dismissed reports that suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked schools in the Ofatedo area of the state on Friday.

Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State Governor Ismail Omipidan told The ICIR that the reports were false.

Speaking in telephone interview with The ICIR on Friday Omipidan also said that no school in the area was shut, contrary to reports that parents withdrew their children from schools after the attack.

“No school was shut. It was all fake new. The police, Amotekun corps, Department of State Security, Vigilante Group of Nigeria and Hunters Group of Nigeria are on their toes. People should go about their normal activities without fear,” Omipidan said.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer Yemisi Opalola, the Osun State Police Command also described the reports of Fulani herders attack as false.

According to the statement, the State Commissioner of Police Olawale Olokode and the Special Adviser on Security to Osun state Governor Abiodun Ige visited the area for an on-the-spot assessment to ascertain the authenticity of the news being speculated but found out that it was false and untrue.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police wishes to clear the air and state unequivocally that the news/rumours being peddled are false alarm, a calculated attempt to create apprehension of fear and state of insecurity in the state; therefore it should be disregarded,” the statement said.

Olokode assured the residents of the state of adequate security coverage.