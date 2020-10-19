Our lawyer did not resign to join ENDSARS protest, says EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has distanced itself from a report trending in the social media regarding one Dominic Akpan who claimed he resigned from the agency to join the #ENDSARS protest.

This is contained in a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission’s Head of Media & Publicity on Monday.

According to EFCC, Akpan claimed to have resigned from the employ of the Commission to join the #EndSARS Movement due to undisclosed “ugly experiences” he had within the Commission for his action.

The Commission claimed that although Akpan was with the Commission for a year, he was a corps member.

“The EFCC wishes to inform the public that Akpan is not a staff of the Commission. He merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission from November 2019 to October 16, 2020, when he completed his national service,” the Commission said.

EFCC added that Akpan, therefore, could not have resigned from the EFCC to join the #End SARS Movement because he was not a staff of the agency.

The Commission further noted that ‘the stunt by Akpan is nothing but crass opportunism, adding that it is an attempt to achieve selfish objectives through the popular protest.

The anti-graft agency further urged members of the public to disregard another report with claims that the Commission’s website had been hacked.

“Though there were attempts, over the weekend, to compromise the website by some cyber criminals the attacks were successfully repelled, the EFCC website is up and running,” EFCC stated.