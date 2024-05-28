Over 4,000 killed in mass atrocities under Tinubu – CSOs

CIVIL Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria have called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure justice for Nigerians who died or went missing as a result of mass atrocities in the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by 83 CSOs to commemorate the 2024 National Day of Mourning and Remembrance for Victims of Mass Atrocities and Violent Killings on Tuesday, May 28.

The CSOs decried the level of insecurity in Nigeria, which has placed the country among the most insecure nations in the world.

“Nigeria placed 144th out of 163 countries on the Global Peace Index in 2024, sandwiched between countries in active warfare, and 5th on the Global Conflict Index, ranking as being extremely vulnerable to conflict,” the statement read.

The statement noted that at least 4,416 people have been killed and 4,334 others abducted within one year of Tinubu’s presidency in incidents of mass atrocities across Nigeria.

“These incidents of violence have reduced the citizens’ right to life and dignity guaranteed under Sections 33 and 34 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) to a mere inscription.

“The frequency of these atrocities has kept Nigerians in a state of perpetual fear and uncertainty and is impacting social cohesion, the economy, public health, and education across the country,” the statement noted.

The number of dead and missing people does not include those affected by regular crimes, including armed robbery and related offences.

A large percentage of people who died in incidents of mass atrocities are from the North Central region of Nigeria, amounting to 1,600, while the North-West followed closely with 1,136.

At least 904 people were killed in the Northeastern region, 344 in the South-East, 272 in the South-South and 160 in the South-Western part of the country.

These deaths resulted from terror attacks, banditry, cult clashes and similar incidents.

The CSOs, warned the President, security service chiefs and legislators to fulfil the duty of protection or a vote of no confidence would be passed on them.

“More specifically, we demand that the Nigerian government fulfil its constitutional obligations under Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and ensure the security of Nigerians’ lives and property;

“Address the gaping socioeconomic inequities that are exacerbating violent crimes across the country. In particular, the government should prioritise providing quality education for all, infrastructure for unserved communities, and opportunity leverages for the indigent and marginalised,” the statement noted.

The Nigerian government was also required to act humanely towards internally displaced persons (IDPs) in various camps across the country and improve the welfare of security officials.

“Disincentivise the payment of ransoms by tracking the financial flow of ransoms and communal extortions to identify and bring to book terrorists and terror merchants currently pillaging Nigeria.

“Investigate, arrest, and prosecute all perpetrators of these violent crimes, including those perpetrated during the 2023 general elections,” the CSOs demanded.