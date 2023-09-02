Over 60 illegal immigrants arrested in Ogun

OVER 60 illegal immigrants have been intercepted by the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

They include 60 Cameroonians and a Burkinabe from the Ibafo and Sagamu areas of the state.

The state Comptroller of Immigration Service, Olufunmilayo Olayemisi, said 51 others believed to be accomplices from Nigeria were also arrested.

Parading the suspects at the command’s office along the Presidential Boulevard in the state capital, Olayemisi said the suspects were without valid travel documents.

She said they were threats to Nigeria and would be repatriated to their countries of origin.

She stated that the illegal migrants remained threats to national security and would be repatriated to their countries of origin after due consultations with their countries.

It will be recalled that in 2022, the immigration service arrested 32 Chadians and one Togolese in the State.