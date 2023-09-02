Over 60 illegal immigrants arrested in Ogun

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
News
Nigeria Immigration Service
Fatimah QUADRI
Fatimah QUADRI

OVER 60 illegal immigrants have been intercepted by the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

They include 60 Cameroonians and a Burkinabe from the Ibafo and Sagamu areas of the state.

The state Comptroller of Immigration Service, Olufunmilayo Olayemisi, said 51 others believed to be accomplices from Nigeria were also arrested.

Parading the suspects at the command’s office along the Presidential Boulevard in the state capital, Olayemisi said the suspects were without valid travel documents.

She said they were threats to Nigeria and would be repatriated to their countries of origin.

She stated that the illegal migrants remained threats to national security and would be repatriated to their countries of origin after due consultations with their countries.

It will be recalled that in 2022, the immigration service arrested 32 Chadians and one Togolese in the State.

Fatimah QUADRI

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.