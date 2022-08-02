25.1 C
Abuja

Over 70% of Nigerian children denied exclusive breastfeeding benefits – UN

Health and EnvironmentNews
Marcus Fatunmole
An infant. Image courtesy - Fabmumng
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Over 70 per cent of children in Nigeria are denied benefits of exclusive breastfeeding, the United Nations (UN) has said.

In a joint statement by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN said only 44 per cent of infants were exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life globally – falling short of the World Health Assembly target of 50 per cent by 2025.

The statement marking this year’s World Breastfeeding Week urged countries to invest in programmes and initiatives enabling mothers to breastfeed their children exclusively.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria’s exclusive breastfeeding rate jumped from two per cent in 1990 to 17 per cent in 2013, according to the National Nutrition and Health Surveys (NDHS).

READ ALSO:

Breastfeeding key to producing geniuses – Paediatrician

‘Gain a child, lose a tooth’: old saying holds true for women in northern Nigeria

- Advertisement -

How inflation is driving a new wave of malnutrition in Yemen, Nigeria

FACT-CHECK: Does COVID-19 vaccine cause infertility in men, women?

The rate further went up to 25 per cent in 2017 and is currently at 29 per cent, according to the UN.

Exclusive breastfeeding means a baby is fed only breast milk for the first six months, and given no other food or drinks, including water.

In their statement, UNICEF and WHO, through their Directors-General, Catherine Russell and Tedros Ghebreyesus, respectively, said that as global crises continued to threaten the health and nutrition of millions of babies and children, the importance of breastfeeding as the best possible start in life was more critical than ever. 

According to the agencies, breastfeeding acts as a baby’s first vaccine, protecting them from common childhood illnesses. 

They listed emotional distress, physical exhaustion, lack of space and privacy, and poor sanitation experienced by mothers in emergency settings as reasons many babies missed out on the benefits of breastfeeding to help them survive.

- Advertisement -

Citing humanitarian emergencies in conflict areas such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Ukraine, the Horn of Africa, and the Sahel, the agencies said, “breastfeeding guarantees a safe, nutritious and accessible food source for babies and young children. It offers a powerful line of defence against disease and all forms of child malnutrition, including wasting.”

The agencies said of the situation in Nigeria: “In Nigeria, the exclusive breastfeeding rate is 29 per cent, meaning that over 70 per cent of infants in Nigeria are denied the aforementioned benefits of breast milk in their formative years. 

“Only nine of organizations have a workplace breastfeeding policy, indicating that mothers lack the enabling environment to breastfeed their babies optimally. 

“The results are high stunting rates of 37 per cent of children under-five, of which 21 per cent are severe, and wasting among children under five years of age (seven per cent). They continue to present severe consequences for the child.” 

The organizations argued that fewer than half of all global newborn babies were breastfed in the first hour of life, leaving them more vulnerable to disease and death. 

They also said only 44 per cent of infants were exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life, short of the World Health Assembly target of 50 per cent by 2025.

“That is why UNICEF and WHO are calling on governments, donors, civil society, and the private sector to step up efforts to:

  • Prioritize investing in breastfeeding support policies and programmes, especially in fragile and food insecure contexts. 
  • Equip health and nutrition workers in facilities and communities with the skills they need to provide quality counselling and practical support to mothers to successfully breastfeed. 
  • Protect caregivers and health care workers from the unethical marketing influence of the formula industry by fully adopting and implementing the International Code of Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes, including in humanitarian settings. 
  • Implement family-friendly policies that provide mothers with the time, space, and support they need to breastfeed.”
Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

[VIDEO] Terrorists are recruiting herdsmen, paying them N50,000 daily – Gumi

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) spoke exclusively with an Islamic scholar...
Conflict and Security

Gunmen ambush police AIG, kill orderly

SUSPECTED terrorists on Wednesday opened fire at the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General...
Business and Economy

High energy costs affecting Dangote cement production – CEO

THE Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, says a significant increase in energy...
Energy and Power

OPEC to consider 600m Africans without electricity in energy transition plan

THE new Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Kuwait's Haitham Al...
Business and Economy

Naira fluctuations: Invest in treasury bills, commercial paper, economists tell Nigerians

ECONOMISTS have urged Nigerians to take advantage of short-term assets investments such as treasury...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWomen economic empowerment interventions in Enugu: How to fix what’s standing on the way
Next articleIrish Senator protests death sentence for men convicted of raping underage boys in Nigeria

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.