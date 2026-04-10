Oxford International Centre for publishing offers fellowship

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Oxford International Centre for publishing offers fellowship
Oxford International Centre for Publishing
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

OXFORD International Centre for Publishing (OICP) is seeking a fellow for the David McClure Public Interest Journalism Fellowship.

Presented by the OICP at Oxford Brookes University, the public interest journalism fellowship supports one writing fellow with an award of £15,000.

The Fellowship will support the publication of a piece of long-form journalism that is of significant contemporary resonance.

Organiser says, “The OICP is one of the leading institutes for media education in the world, with a reputation for innovation and excellence in teaching and research.

“The Centre offers a range of postgraduate and undergraduate awards in journalism and publishing, and carries out academic research, professional development programmes and consultancy”.

The deadline for applications is May 31, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement