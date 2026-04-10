Oxford International Centre for publishing offers fellowship

OXFORD International Centre for Publishing (OICP) is seeking a fellow for the David McClure Public Interest Journalism Fellowship.

Presented by the OICP at Oxford Brookes University, the public interest journalism fellowship supports one writing fellow with an award of £15,000.

The Fellowship will support the publication of a piece of long-form journalism that is of significant contemporary resonance.

Organiser says, “The OICP is one of the leading institutes for media education in the world, with a reputation for innovation and excellence in teaching and research.

“The Centre offers a range of postgraduate and undergraduate awards in journalism and publishing, and carries out academic research, professional development programmes and consultancy”.

The deadline for applications is May 31, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.