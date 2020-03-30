Oyo governor tests positive to Coronavirus, self isolates

THE Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has tested positive to Covid-19, The ICIR has learnt.

The governor in a series of tweets says he is asymptomatic and will continue to self isolate.

This comes a few days after the Makinde ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state after 84 new suspected cases of COVID -19 were discovered.

The state already has seven confirmed cases of the disease, with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirming four cases on Saturday.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force, while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” Makinde tweeted.



It will be recalled that the governor had placed a ban on all inter-states transportation, shut markets and restricted gatherings to not more than 10 persons.

With the confirmation of Makinde, Oyo now has a total of eight confirmed cases of Covid-19.