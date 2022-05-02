- Advertisement -
30.1 C
Abuja

Panelists at NEXIER power seek sustainable funding for off-grid power, as possible withdrawal of ‘grant-funds’ looms

News
Harrison Edeh
A substation for illustrative purpose only.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

PANELISTS at the monthly NEXIER power dialogue are seeking avenues for sustainable funding options for off-grid power, amid concerns of possible grant-funding withdrawal by development financing partners.

The sustainable funding, they stressed, would enable Nigeria go beyond grant and have a sustainable template that solves concerns of energy poverty in the country.

Nigeria is currently seeking to improve electricity access for off-grid power consumers numbering about 80 million, whose cities and local communities are gradually being electrified through various programmes of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Most of the programmes of the off-grid electricity supervised by the REA are financed by grant funders comprising mainly of the World Bank and the African Development Bank (ADB).

THE ICIR findings showed that a large chunk of those funds are de-risked by the aforementioned financiers.

The panelists’ concerns came from the possible end of the grant support programmes, which could see most rural areas fall into energy poverty. They, however, called for sustained funding options by Nigeria’s commercial banks.

“The customer is the ultimate beneficiary. A lot of programmes that comes with these funding are time bound. This is why we must also look for a sustainable funding model that the market can accept beyond the grant,” Temitope George, of Component 1 and 2 Lead-a Nigeria Electrification Project, supported by the ADB Project said.

- Advertisement -

George said, “We must find the options that work for us to reduce the energy poverty deficit in Nigeria and improve the social capital of our off-grid energy consumers.”

A renewable energy expert, Segun Adaju, who spoke on the sustainability of funding options for off-grid power in Nigeria, said there was also the need to find and uderstudy a mini-grid model that offers a lasting solution to Nigeria’s energy poverty.

Adaju said, “Energy is not just for lighting peoples homes, or for television. It increases the economic power of the people. That is why, we must find a sustainable funding model and adopt it.

“If we don’t find a model that works for us and sustain it appropriately, we may be pushing more rural people into energy poverty.

“I deploy solar for rural communities and SMEs and have seen how it changed the lives of the people for good economically.”

Stressing that grant-funding must go one day, he emphasised the importance of looking beyond grants in mini-grid projects that lift rural communities from energy poverty.

Another panelist and Head of Mini-Grids ENGIE Energy Access, Onyinye Anene-Nzelu, also mentioned the need for the constant engagement of all stakeholders to harvest their suggestions in a bid to finding funding alternatives beyond grant-funds.

- Advertisement -

“Stakeholders must come together and structure out a modern template that works for us beyond the grants, so that we lift people out of energy poverty,” she said.

A recent report by a senior energy specialist with the World Bank, Muhammad Wakil, expressing concern on Nigeria’s energy poverty, said, “Nigeria now has the largest number of ‘un-electrified’ people globally and the trend is worsening. Of the electrified, the supply is very unreliable with widespread blackouts.”

Wakil said Nigeria now has 25 per cent more “un-electrified” people than the second most “un-electrified” country in the world, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The World Bank disclosed that between June 2020 and February 2021, its board approved $1.25 billion funding to support the Nigerian government in its efforts to reset the power sector.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

OPEC’s feasibility studies support for $25bn Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline signals hope of Nigeria as gas hub

THERE are possibilities that Nigeria will become a gas investment hub soon as the...
Conflict and Security

Hoodlums kidnap pastor over land tussle in Ado Ekiti

HOODLUMS has kidnapped a man identified as Julius Tolani over a protracted land tussle...
Conflict and Security

How gunmen killed Army couple travelling for traditional wedding rites in Imo

GUNMEN on Saturday killed an Army couple, identified as Mr. and Mrs. A. M....
Elections

2023: Ambode group vows to take over from Sanwo-Olu

A GROUP known as the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organization (AMCO) has said it will...
National News

Abuja stadium violence: FIFA slams N63.9 million fine on Nigeria

WORLD football governing body FIFA has imposed a fine of over N63 million on...
Advertisement

Most Read

Empty houses line Abuja as residents battle high cost of accommodation

Bestiality: Police launch manhunt for lady in viral video

INSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in...

Three-storey building collapses in Ebute-meta

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

How charcoal, indiscriminate logging contribute to deforestation in Kwara

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

Train attack: SERAP sues Buhari govt over failure to secure release of kidnapped victims

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOPEC’s feasibility studies support for $25bn Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline signals hope of Nigeria as gas hub

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.