Panic buying hits Abuja as NNPC, NUPRC, NMDPRA shut over PENGASSAN strike

PANIC buying of petrol has spread across the Federal Capital Territory as the nationwide strike declared by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) shut down operations at Nigeria’s key oil and gas regulatory institutions.

Motorists were seen thronging fuel stations for panic buying in several parts of the city, including the Airport and Kubwa roads, while queues also stretched at Maple, Kugbo and Nyanyan areas of the nation’s capital .

The industrial action, which commenced on Monday, paralysed activities at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

According to Punch, at the NUPRC headquarters in Abuja, the main gate was firmly locked, leaving staff stranded outside. Security operatives confirmed that no entry was permitted in line with the union’s directive. Similar scenes played out at the NMDPRA office in the Central Business District, where offices were deserted.

Confirming the situation, PENGASSAN chairman at NMDPRA, Tony Iziogba, said the strike recorded “100 per cent compliance,” barring both staff and visitors from accessing facilities. He added that the same level of compliance was achieved at the NNPCL and other agencies nationwide.

The strike followed PENGASSAN’s National Executive Council (NEC) resolution over the dismissal of about 800 workers at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. The union accused the refinery of violating Nigerian labour laws and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions by sacking workers for joining the union and replacing them with foreigners.

“All processes involving gas and crude supply to Dangote Refinery should be halted immediately,” the NEC declared in a statement signed by PENGASSAN General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa. The resolution directed all international oil companies (IOCs) to cut crude and gas shipments to the plant.

The move has already triggered fears of acute fuel scarcity and blackouts. Marketers warn that halting supply to Nigeria’s largest refinery will disrupt distribution, drive up prices, and destabilise the downstream market.

On Sunday, September 27, the union instructed members in field locations to down tools from 6:00 am on September 28 and commence a round-the-clock prayer vigil, while all offices and oil facilities were ordered to shut from 12:01 am on September 29.

Just last week, the House of Representatives waded into the crisis, urging PENGASSAN to withdraw its order stopping crude and gas supply to the refinery and allow dialogue.

Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the decision to halt supply could destabilise the sector, scare away investors, and worsen hardship for Nigerians. “The House does not support shutting down gas and crude supply without exhausting the dispute resolution processes provided in labour laws,” he said.

The committee announced the creation of a sub-committee led by Akin Rotimi to harmonise positions within 14 days, focusing on alleged retrenchments, union rights, and the extent of management powers in private companies.

On its part, Dangote Petroleum Refinery described the directive on the strike as reckless and illegal. The company argued that its contracts with crude and gas suppliers were not subject to union directives and warned that disruptions could undermine federal and state revenues, calling PENGASSAN’s action “economic sabotage.”

The refinery also accused the union of spreading misinformation, urging the Federal Government and security agencies to intervene. “Continued disruption could trigger scarcity of essential products such as petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and cooking gas,” the company warned.

The ICIR earlier reported that a similar dispute arose in September when the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) threatened a strike over the refinery’s refusal to recognise workers’ rights to unionise.

That action was only suspended after the Department of State Services (DSS) brokered a truce in a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).