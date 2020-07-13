Passengers now to arrive airports one hour thirty minutes before flights- Sirika

HADI Sirika, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister has revealed that arrival time for domestic air travelers to the airport has been reduced to one hour thirty minutes before departure.

The Minister disclosed this on his official Twitter page on Monday, stating that the decision was reached after a careful review of passengers facilitation at the various airports with his colleagues in the aviation sector.

“My colleagues and I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports, consequently I am happy to announce that, henceforth travelers are to arrive one hour and a half before their departure time for domestic flights. Travelers are advised to check in online, please,” Sirika said.

As part of the guidelines for resumption of flights operations in the country, domestic air passengers were initially asked to arrive the airports three hours before departure time in order to observe the safety protocols at the airports before boarding their flights.

International air passengers were given five hours period to arrive the airport once international flights resume.

However, the Minister said that the date for resumption of international flights will be announced in due course.

Speaking earlier at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 press briefing, Sirika said the Federal Government will not rush the restart of international flights in and out of Nigeria.

According to him, the PTF and relevant agencies in the aviation industry are still brainstorming on the best time to allow for resumption of international flights, adding that when the situation is right international flights will resume without further delay.

The ICIR reports that activities were yet to fully pick up at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja following the re-opening of the airport on July 8 after about three months close down due to COVID-19 pandemic.