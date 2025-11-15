PDP expels Wike, Anyawu, others

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled several prominent figures over allegations of gross anti-party activities at the ongoing 2025 National Convention.

Those affected include former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose, former PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, senior lawyer Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), Austin Nwachukwu, and others listed in the motion adopted by delegates.

The expulsions were approved after the reading of a motion citing multiple breaches of the PDP Constitution, including alleged support for opposition candidates during the last election cycle.

Delegates voted overwhelmingly in favour of the disciplinary action, marking one of the party’s boldest internal decisions in recent years.

The motion, moved during the convention’s plenary, noted that the affected members were found to have engaged in conduct capable of undermining party unity, violating provisions of Articles 10, 58, and 59 of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

Party leaders say the decision reflects a renewed push to reposition the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections, with an emphasis on discipline, loyalty, and internal cohesion.

The crisis that culminated in the expulsion of several high-ranking PDP members has been years in the making.

Internal disagreements sharpened after the 2023 general elections, when key figures within the party openly disagreed over power-sharing arrangements, candidate selection, and campaign direction.

The fallout led to fractured loyalties, parallel structures in some states, and accusations of sabotage during the presidential and governorship elections.