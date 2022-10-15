PDP postpones Atiku’s planned visit to Kaduna

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has postponed the consultative visit of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, to Kafanchan, earlier scheduled for Sunday.

According to a statement on Saturday by the state’s party chairman, Hassan Hyat, the postponement was as a result of consultations with political stakeholders and religious leaders of the zone, who resolved to pick a new date for the visit.

“The PDP regrets any inconveniences this change might cause and assures the good people of southern Kaduna of Atiku’s commitment to meeting with the leaders and people of the zone as soon as a new and convenient date is fixed,” the statement read.