PDP postpones Edo governorship primaries

By Vincent UFUOMA

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it has postponed its Edo State governorship election which was scheduled to hold tomorrow till Tuesday, 23rd June 2020.

This is contained and announced in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday. He said the postponement is “predicated on exigencies of party activities.”

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the Edo state governorship primary election earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2020 to a new date of Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

“All governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, party faithful and our teeming supporters, particularly in Edo state, are to take note accordingly.

“Our party wishes to remind our members that all activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)’s guidelines on COVID -19, as it concerns social/physical distancing at public gatherings,” he said.

There were speculations in the media on Wednesday that Goodwin Obaseki, the embattled governor of Edo State, who was seeking a second tenure in the All Progressives Congress but was disqualified by the party, wants to contest the election under the PDP.

The Punch reported that Obaseki, met with the chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and Aminu Tambuwal, the chairman PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, in Abuja Wednesday.