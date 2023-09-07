PEPC: Obi failed to prove Tinubu was convicted in US –Tribunal

THE Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) has ruled that Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi failed to prove any criminal records or conviction of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for money laundering in the United States.

Appeal Court judge Haruna Tsummani declared this on Wednesday, September 6.

“From the legal definitions and judicial authorities cited above, it is clear that the sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud in Section 137 (1d) of the constitution is one imposed upon a criminal trial and conviction.

“In the instant case, the petitioners have failed to show evidence that the second respondent was indicted with charge or arraigned, tried and convicted and was sentenced to any term of imprisonment or fine for any offence,” Tsummani said.

He also said Tinubu’s legal team had proved that he had no criminal records in the United States by tendering certain exhibits and evidence.

“From all the foregoing, it is clear that having regard to the provision of Section 137 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, and the evidence laid before this court, the second respondent was not disqualified from contesting the presidential elections held on February 25, 2023,’ he said.

He, therefore, stated that the issue is resolved against the petitioners and in favour of the respondent.

In May, the court had admitted documents into evidence accusing Tinubu of drug offences in the United States.

The documents were filed by Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, challenging Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 general elections.