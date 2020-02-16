Perm Sec kidnapped from home in midnight attack

IN the early hours of Sunday morning, Jibrin Giza, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works in Nasarawa State was seized from his residence in Lafia by yet to be identified gunmen, according to a report.

Bola Longe, the Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lafia confirming that the permanent secretary was abducted by gunmen from his residence at Shabu, a suburb of Lafia at about 12:40 a.m, to an unknown destination.

In another report, the Commissioner of Police was quoted saying that the gunmen stormed the residence of the Permanent Secretary shooting into the air and gained access when one of them scaled the fence and forced the gateman who had only a cutlass for a weapon to open the gate.

According to the CP, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in the area had already mobilised some officers and men who are on the trail of the fleeing abductors and their victims.

Longe added that he had ordered the DCP Operations, Officer in Charge (OC) of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), OC Counter-Terrorism, and Commander Police Mobile Force 58, to comb the area to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and arrest of his abductors.

He also vowed that the Command would not rest on its oars until the victim regains his freedom.

The abductors were yet to establish any contact with the victim’s family, the police said.