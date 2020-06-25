Persons with disabilities beg Buhari not to be disengaged from Npower

BENEFICIARIES of Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme popularly known as N-Power who are living with physical disability have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari not to disengage them from the programme.

This follows plans by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to disengage beneficiaries engaged under Batch A and B of the N-Power from the scheme by June 30 and July 31, respectively.

In a letter to the president by a group of beneficiaries living with physical disability under the umbrella of Transnational Support Initiative for Persons with Disability (TRANSPED), Timileyin Olonisaye and Abejide Ifeoluwa, national coordinator and secretary of the association said the move to disengage them would lead them into abject poverty.

“Now that the Federal Government has decided to disengage all N-power beneficiaries, a shadow has been cast on the survival of the PWDs who will be dis-empowered by their disengagement from the N-power program. Will this not lead them back to abject poverty at a time where jobs are not readily available to PWDs?, they asked.

They urged the president to use his good office to make special consideration for People With Disabilities (PWDs) noting that the disengagement of PWDs from the batch A & B of the N-power program will lead to waste of experience and ultimately lead the PWDs back into poverty.

The group which termed the planned disengagement of the PWDs in Npower Batches A & B as the disempowerment noted that the stipends they received during program served as a source of income for them and also helped them to attend to their immediate needs.

Earlier last week, some beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme (N-power), have written to Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President over the failure of Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to pay their monthly stipends in the last three months.

On June 9, The ICIR reported how the beneficiaries had cried out over the non-payment of their allowances. Prior to the report, the Minister had promised beneficiaries and the program monitors across the country that they would start receiving payments for the months of March and April within the next 72 hours.

The N-Power Programme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment, and direct support.