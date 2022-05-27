Peter Obi joins Labour Party to continue his presidential ambition, two days after dumping PDP

— 1 min read

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has officially joined the Labour Party to continue with his presidential aspiration.

Obi, who is a former Anambra State governor, disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Friday 27 May, 2022.

He tweeted: “I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production, and that is the Labour Party, which is synonymous with the people, workers, development and production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family. I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down.”

Obi said he had consulted and considered different parties’ guiding principles and personalities before making the decision.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination. For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter,” he said.

He applauded the youths for their support and assured them of a project that would benefit the future.

He stated, “I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths, who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.”

Obi had explained that his decision to dump the PDP was borne out of the recent developments within the party, which he declared would not favour his political ambition.

He also stressed that the country’s national challenges were deep-seated and would require profound sacrifices, which he asserted he was willing to give.

“My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs,” he wrote.