Peter Obi: Nigeria must declare war against insecurity, other woes

LABOUR Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has charged the Nigerian government to declare ‘massive war’ against insecurity and economic downturn facing the country.

Obi, citing recent cases of kidnappings, including the abduction of medical students in Benue, a state commissioner and his wife in Edo, in a post, on Saturday, August 17, bemoaned the continued insecurity crisis that has plagued the nation.

“When I say we should declare war on the economy, power, and insecurity, some people spin the narrative, while others complain. But what else can we do?

“In the last 24 hours, several people have been kidnapped across Nigeria, including about 20 dental students from Maiduguri and Jos in Benue State.

“An Anambra State commissioner and his wife were abducted in Edo State, and others travelling with them were killed. These are just a few of the many tragic incidents happening across the country,” he wrote.

Recall that The ICIR reported that gunmen kidnapped over 20 medical and dental students and a house officer in Benue State.

The students who are from the University of Maiduguri and that of Jos were travelling to Enugu for the annual meeting of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) when they were ambushed by gunmen around 5:30 p.m. in the Otukpo area of the state.

Confirming the incident to The ICIR in a chat on Friday, August 16, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police command, Catherine Anene, said an investigation had been launched into the abduction.

“We cannot continue living in fear, poverty, and darkness. It’s time for bold action, collective resolve, and a united front against these challenges.

“We must declare war on this massive insecurity and other ills that threaten our society and work tirelessly to build a safer, more prosperous, and just society for all,”Obi said.