Petroleum retail owners fume as Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price to ₦699/litre

DANGOTE Refinery has announced another sharp reduction in its petrol gantry price, cutting the rate by 15.58 per cent from ₦828 to ₦699 per litre, effective December 11, 2025.

This is not the first time the firm has adjusted price downwards this year; the latest adjustment marks about the 20th price review this year, reinforcing the refinery’s aggressive pricing strategy, as Nigerians rev plans for travelling this Yuletide season.

Informed sources at the refinery said the price was brought downward to ease transportation costs ahead of Christmas and New Year, when millions of Nigerians travel across states for the festivities.

They said the review aligned with the company’s commitment to make the season memorable for citizens and reduce cost pressures on road transport operators.

Meanwhile, fuel importers have countered the refinery. They alleged that its recent price reduction was carried out in bad faith.

The President of Petroleum Retail Owners Association of Nigeria, Billy Gillis-Harry, told The ICIR that the reduction could disrupt the market since there are some marketers who just purchased the product from other sources at nearly N900 per litre.

“We are yet to be officially notified on this. However, if it is true, this would lead to price and market disruption because many marketers bought at a higher margin from this price,” he said.

The latest announcement comes just days after the Dangote Group’s Chairman, Aliko Dangote, assured Nigerians that the refinery would keep fuel “reasonable and competitive” despite global market volatility and ongoing smuggling along Nigeria’s borders.

The ICIR reported in February that the firm reduced its ex-depot (gantry) price of petrol to N825 per litre, and there have been further reductions since.

The ex-depot price is at which the marketers buy the product at the refinery depots before putting their mark-up price for sales at filling station retail outlets.