Pinnacle Daily launch — in pictures

Reading time: 1 mins
Media News
Pinnacle daily launch
Dayo Aiyetan, CEO of Pinnacle Daily, giving the vote of thanks at the newspaper’s launch in Abuja.
Isreal SHOSIMI
AS internet and telecommunication innovations continue to reshape how news is produced and consumed, a new digital news platform, Pinnacle Daily, was launched on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The digital newspaper aims to leverage modern technology and audience-driven strategies to deliver accurate, reliable, and engaging news content.

Read the keynote address HERE

Read about the launch HERE

Here are some photographs that capture the moment.

L–R: Abimbola Adeseyoju, chairman, Pinnacle Digital Resources Limited; Isiaq Ajibola, former managing director, Daily Trust Newspaper; and Farouk Aliyu, former member, House of Representatives, at the unveiling of Pinnacle Daily.
Media executives at the unveiling of Pinnacle Daily in Abuja.
Isiaq Ajibola, former managing director, Daily Trust Newspaper, delivering his keynote address during the official launch of Pinnacle Daily in Abuja.
Eric Teniola, representative of the chairman of the occasion and former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, delivering a goodwill message at the launch of Pinnacle Daily in Abuja.
L–R: Adedeji Adekunle, Program Director, Nigeria Media Innovation Program (NAMIP) / Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF); Azu Ishiekwene, Managing Director, Leadership Newspapers; Zainab Okino, Chairman, Editorial Board, Blueprint Newspaper; Musikilu Mojeed, CEO/Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times; Angela Agoawike, Founder, Omalicha FM Radio; and Bobai Martins, COO, Pinnacle Daily, at the Pinnacle Daily launch in Abuja.
Panelists at the Pinnacle Daily launch
Dayo Aiyetan, CEO of Pinnacle Daily, delivering his goodwill message at the launch of the newspaper in Abuja.
