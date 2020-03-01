Plain-clothes men breach security at home of PREMIUM TIMES editor-in-chief, Muskilu Mojeed

MEN suspected to be officers of the State Security Service (SSS) on Sunday morning breached the security of the Abuja residence of Muskilu Mojeed, the Editor-in-Chief of the PREMIUM TIMES, The ICIR has learnt.

Two plain-clothes men who drove in a Camry car (Muzzle brand) arrived the house on Sunday morning and told Haulat, the wife who answered the knock on the gate, that they had a message for her journalist husband, requesting that she opened the gate to receive the message, a source close to the family told The ICIR.

The strangers had told Haulat that they knew that the husband was not at home but insisted that they had a “vey important message” to deliver to him and persuaded her to open the gate to receive it but she instead asked them to pass the message through the opening in the gate.

The two men, one wearing a T – shirt and the other in a corporate suit, pressed further, insisting that she had to open the gate and sign for the message they came to deliver but Haulat maintained she could receive and sign for the message without opening the gate.

Noticing that the men were adamant, the journalist’s wife told the men that she would have to go inside the house to phone her husband and ask for permission before she could open the gate. It was at this time, the source said, that the men turned and left, driving off in a heavily tinted black Camry car.

The ICIR reported yesterday that SSS has launched a man hunt for a reporter of the PREMIUM TIMES, Samuel Ogundipe over an exclusive report which exposed the rift between the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Inside sources at the presidency confirmed that the kitchen cabinet of the president were very angry over the matter and had sworn to make Ogundipe reveal the identity of his sources.

PREMIUM TIMES editor, Idris Akinbajo, confirmed yesterday that the reporter is concerned about his safety and has since then gone into hiding.

Mr. Mojeed who is currently outside the country told The ICIR that the harassment of his wife by the Nigerian secret police is a confirmation of the government’s war against PREMIUM TIMES.

“The encounter has left my wife traumatized,” he said.