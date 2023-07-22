28.1 C
Abuja
HomeHealth and EnvironmentHealth
Health

Plateau records first two cases of anthrax in two communities

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
Picture for illustration purpose. PC: Shutterstock
Picture for illustration purpose. PC: Shutterstock

Related

THE Plateau state government says it has recorded two suspected cases of the anthrax disease in two communities in the state.

Anthrax, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, is a severe disease that can affect both human beings and animals, including wild animals and livestock like cows, pigs, camels, sheep and goats.

A statement by the state’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, on Saturday, July 22, disclosed that the Epidemiology unit of the state Ministry of Health and the Veterinary unit of the Ministry of Agriculture had been directed to address the outbreak.

The name of the two communities were, however, not mentioned in the statement.

According to the statement, samples had been taken to the National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, for thorough assessment and further investigation.

The government also debunked a story published in the social media by an unnamed national newspaper that over 1,000 cows died due to a strange disease in the Mangu local government area of the state.

The statement read, “The said story is far from the truth, as it does not reflect the reality of happenings in the communities mentioned conspicuously in the story. For the avoidance of doubt, there is no such incident in any part of Mangu Local Government Area and the government has not received information about the mass death of animals from any of the communities mentioned in the reports.

“The story is based on hearsay, and there is no credible source that has authenticated the story, which has created tension in the affected communities.

“The government, therefore, advises the general public, particularly members of the said communities, to disregard the misleading story and assured Plateau people that a team of epidemiologists has been sent to the affected communities on the instruction of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang to ascertain the truth of the story to prevent loss of lives.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    “However, there are two suspected cases of anthrax disease in two communities in the state. The samples have been taken to National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, for thorough assessment and further investigation. While waiting for the outcome, Government would like to make it clear that there was no mass death of 1,000 cows in the mentioned areas as reported in the story.”

    The state government, while advising members of the public to avoid contact with infected livestock and animal skins, urged residents to continue with their normal activities and report any strange signs or any unusual activities for swift intervention by the relevant authorities.

    On Monday, July 17, The ICIR reported that Nigeria recorded the first suspected cases of anthrax in Niger state. 

    The outbreak was recorded in a multi-specie animal farm in Gajiri, Niger state.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Hike in university tuition: Students’ body threatens protest

    THE National Association of University Students (NAUS) has threatened to embark on a mass...
    News

    Heavy rainfall expected in FCT, neighbouring states on July 23 – FEMA

    THE Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said heavy rainfall is expected in...
    News

    Palliative: N8,000 is lot of money to many poor families – Gov. Sule

    THE governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has described the proposed N8,000 palliative by...
    News

    Benue to prosecute workers collecting double salaries

    THE Benue State government says civil servants receiving multiple salaries will be reported to...
    News

    Palliatives: Kaduna state governor faults cash transfer scheme, calls it a scam

    THE Governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani, has faulted the cash transfer policy of...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Supreme Court rejects PDP’s request for Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification

    Supreme Court to decide Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification May 26

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    One-chance: FCTA cracks down on illegal parking lots, cab drivers

    Rising petrol price: Seven banks to support IPMAN on compressed gas alternative

    In Gombe, teachers, pupils suffer as classroom, toilet projects remains a mirage

    ‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

    ‘Indigene letter for sale’: How we will detect foreigners for 2023 census – NPC

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Hike in university tuition: Students’ body threatens protest

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.