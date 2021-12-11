Plateau State University workers set for indefinite strike over allowances, others

— 1 min read

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Plateau State University (PLASU) chapter, Bokkos, is set to embark on an infinite strike over non-payment of earned allowances and other entitlements.

THE PLASU Chairman of SSANU Timnan Rimdap said in statement issued on Saturday in Jos that the decision to proceed on strike was taken by SSANU congress following the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum given to the management of the university to act on the issues.

Rimdap said that the resolution had since been conveyed to the national secretariat of SSANU for further necessary action.

The chairman said that the strike would commence as soon as they received approval from the national secretariat of the union.

He said that prior to the seven-day ultimatum which expired on Dec. 8, SSANU had, in a letter dated July 2, 2021, issued a 21-day ultimatum which expired on July 23, 2021.

“SSANU in another letter dated August 3, 2021 issued a four-week ultimatum which expired on Sept. 3, 2021.

“Recall that due to the failure of the university administration to address the grievances raised in the aforementioned letters, SSANU Congress embarked on a three-day peaceful protest from November 29th to December 1, 2021.

“SSANU congress at its meeting on December 1, 2021 resolved to issue the university administration a 7-day ultimatum to address the issues.”