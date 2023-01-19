Police arrest 405 robbery suspects, kill 51 in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has said no fewer than 405 robbery suspects were arrested and 51 others killed in its operations between 2021 and 2022.

The Command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the figures while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hundeyin said 245 suspects were arrested, and 25 killed in 17 robbery incidents in 2021, while 160 were arrested and 26 killed in 20 incidents in 2022.

According to him, 350 robbery operations were foiled within the period under review, including 169 in 2021 and 181 in 2022.

Hundeyin noted that 206 arms and 775 ammunition were recovered during the period. One hundred and eight arms and 348 ammunition were recovered in 2021, while 98 arms and 427 ammunition were recovered in 2022.

He further disclosed that 262 suspected cultists were arrested during the period from 32 cultism cases recorded. One hundred and twenty-eight cultists were arrested from 18 cases in 2021 while 134 others were apprehended from 14 cases in 2022.

Three Police personnel lost their lives from 20 attacks on the Command’s operatives during the period, with each year recording 10 attacks.

Hundeyin further disclosed that kidnapping cases reduced from five in 2021 to two in 2022.