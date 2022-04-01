Police arrest hotel manager in Osun for allegedly attempting to rape NYSC member

— 1 min read

THE Osun State Police Command has arrested a hotel manager for allegedly attempting to rape a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to a report by the Vanguard newspaper, the corps member carries out her primary assignment at a hotel located around GRA Osogbo, the state capital.

The suspect is the manager of the said hotel.

The incident happened on March 25, around 8:40 p.m.

The unnamed corps member said the 29-year-old manager approached her and demanded a beer before asking her to accompany him to his room.

After picking the beer, she said the manager engaged her in a chat about life after her service year and requested to know her plans.

She then went with him upstairs to his room, where they continued their discussion.

“A few minutes later, he started touching me, and I resisted pulling his hands off my body. But, suddenly, he pulled me closer and turned my face on the bed, put his hands in my trouser, and inserted it in my private part.

“He then pulled my trouser from behind, turned my face up, and wanted to penetrate into my private part. I was resisting him. He was too heavy for me. I even bit him. Yet, he carried on. He poured his semen on my body and pant. When he discovered that I couldn’t breathe very well, he stood, and I ran out of the room.”

The victim brooded over the incident the following day, prompting her fellow female corps members to ask if something was wrong with her.

Two of the corps members prodded her to talk about the matter when she couldn’t hold her tears anymore.

She eventually opened up, and they advised her to report to the police.

She took some policemen from Dugbe divisional headquarters to the hotel.

“On sighting the police, the manager ran away through the back exit”, she said.

The spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest of the hotel manager.

Opalola said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the command headquarters.

Efforts to get the reaction of the State NYSC Coordinator, Winifred Sopeka, were not successful as she said she was having a parade drill at the NYSC camp.