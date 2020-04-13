Police arrest inspector caught on camera collecting N40,000 bribe from motorist

A POLICEMAN in the Okota axis of the Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State has been arrested over collecting bribe from a motorist.

In a statement issued by the state Public Relations Officer Bala Elkana, the inspector identified as Taloju Martin is attached to Ago Police Station as Station Officer (SO).

In a video shared on Twitter by Ruggedman, a Nigerian entertainer, the incident happened on Friday, April 10 at Ago Palace Road Okota.

The inspector was seen counting N1000 notes said to be 40 pieces, a ‘ransom’ paid by an unidentified motorist to free his vehicle.

The motorist had allegedly violated the lockdown order of the government to curb the community transmission of coronavirus in Lagos.

The motorist, whose car was seized by the police, was told to pay N50,000 but he pleaded to pay N40,000.

But unknown to Martins, the motorist recorded the transaction.

Reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Criminal Investigation to carry out an in depth investigation into the activities of Ago Police Station as a whole.

The complainant has been identified, and the money extorted is recovered and handed over to the driver by the Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, the Inspector arrested has been handed over to Provost Marshall for orderly room trials.