Police arrest man for defrauding POS operators in Anambra

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
The suspect
THE police in Anambra State have arrested Chisom Nweke, 26, for allegedly using charms to defraud point-of-sale (POS) operators in Awka and its environs. 

Nweke was arrested by policemen on Thursday September 15 at about 9am in Amawabia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued on the same day  by the command’s spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

Tochukwu stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects cut plain white papers in the size of money and gave them to POS operators for deposit.  

He added that efforts were ongoing to arrest the suspect’s accomplices. 

 

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

