Police charge 10 to court over possession of illicit drugs in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested and charged ten persons to court over possession of illicit drugs.

The illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects in the Abattoir area of Karu, Abuja.

Confirming the incident to The ICIR, spokesperson of the FCT Police Command Josephine Adeh said the suspects were taken to court on Monday morning.

“Yes, it’s confirmed, and all suspects have been charged to court this morning.

“The court is upper area court Karu,” she said.

Adeh added that the arrest was in line with the Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji’s zero-tolerance to drug peddling and abuse.