Police confirm abduction of principal, three others in Ondo

— 1 min read

THE Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a school principal, Joshua Adeyemi, his vice, lfedayo Yesufu and three other teachers along Auga-Ise road in Akoko North-East council area of the state.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the development when contacted by The ICIR on Friday.

The abduction took place on Thursday.

Odunlami said the commissioner of police has ordered a search for the victims.

“Yes, it happened yesterday (Thursday ( afternoon and the anti kidnapping dept of the Police are in the area to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt and the Suspects are also arrested,” the PPRO told The ICIR.

Adeyemi, the principal of Auga Community Grammar School, the vice principal lfedayo, and three teachers of the school, Oloyede Bukola, Adagunodo Funmilayo and Blessing Okeke, were abducted on Thursday afternoon while travelling in Adeyemi’s blue Toyota Corolla car.

However, one of the teachers, Okeke was released after the kidnappers discovered she was pregnant.

- Advertisement -

Narrating her ordeal after her release, Okeke said they trekked for hours inside a thick forest.

Residents have called on the Ondo State government to address the upsurge in criminal activities since the removal of military checkpoints across the state.