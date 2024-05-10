Police confirm arrest of man who killed friend over N3m job scam in Kano

THE Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Sadiq Zubairu who allegedly killed his friend, Bello Adam, over his failure to help the deceased secure a job after receiving N3 million from him.

Zubairu had allegedly promised the late Adam, his former colleague at the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), to help him secure a job at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The command in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa on Friday, May 10, said Adam, aged 45 years left his home with his Toyota Corolla vehicle and his whereabouts became unknown.

He said on the evening of the same date, there was a report that the deceased body of a male adult had been discovered abandoned on the outskirts of Eastern Bypass, around Bechi Village in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

“The body was removed from the scene by a team of crime-scene policemen led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kumbotso Division, SP Mustafa Abubakar, who brought the corpse to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where a medical doctor certified the body dead.

“The team immediately swung into action and arrested one Sadiq Zubairu, aged 35 years old, ‘m’, of Hotoron Arewa Quarters, Nassarawa LGA on 06/05/2024 at 9:00 am,” Kiyawa stated.

He added that during preliminary investigations, the suspect, Zubairu confessed that he conspired with two others, and jointly lured the victim who until his death was his intimate friend to his house.

According to Kiyawa, the suspect narrated that he tied the victim up, and hit him with sticks and sharp iron on his head and other parts of his body until he became motionless.

Thereafter, he loaded the motionless body inside the boot of the deceased vehicle, threw him off by the roadside along Eastern Bypass, around Bechi village and left with the victim’s vehicle, including his mobile phone.

The police said the suspect further confessed that what led to the killing was because he deceitfully collected three million naira from the victim on the pretext that he would secure a job for him but having realised that he had no means of returning the money to him he hired two persons to kill him.

According to the police, the victim’s car has been recovered at a Garage in Hotoro Quarters, Kano.

The police commiserated with the deceased family and reaffirmed its commitment to combating crime in all its forms and to continue to work tirelessly in protecting the lives and property of all Kano residents.