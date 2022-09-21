24.1 C
Abuja

Police arraign Chinese national over alleged murder of ex-lover in Kano

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
The murder victim, Ummukulsum Buhari and the suspect, Geng Quanrong.
THE Kano State Police Command has arraigned a Chinese, Geng Quanrong, over the killing of his girlfriend Umulkurthum Buhari, a graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University, Uganda.

Police spokesman Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed this to The ICIR in a text message.

“Yes, he was charged for culpable homicide,” he said.

Earlier in a press statement, the Police said Geng was charged to court 30 at Zangeru Road Kano on Wednesday.

“We charged the case involving a Chinese National to Court 30 Zangeru Road Kano today, 21/09/2022.”

Geng, 47, it was gathered, had confessed to the killing of his ex-lover, Ummu Kulthum, for jilting him.

Late Kulthum was buried Saturday morning in Kano as the family members and friends mourned her sudden departure.

Bankole Abe
