26.1 C
Abuja

Court remands Chinese man over alleged murder of lover in Kano

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
The murder suspect, Geng Quanrong
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A MAGISTRATE’S court in Kano state has ordered a Chinese national, Geng Quanrong, to be remanded in prison over the alleged murder of Ummukulsum Buhari, a Nigerian.

The accused was brought before the court by the Kano state police on Wednesday for arraignment on the charge of culpable homicide.

Hanif Ciroma, the presiding magistrate, held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case.

However, Khalifa Hashim, police counsel, appealed to the court to return the accused to the custodial facility since it had no jurisdiction, pending legal advice from the Kano state ministry of justice.

Consequently, the magistrate remanded the suspect in Kurmawa Medium Security Custodial Centre until October 13, pending when he would be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The Kano Police Command had on Wednesday arraigned Geng Quanrong over the killing of his girlfriend Umulkurthum Buhari, a 23-year-old graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University, Uganda.

Police spokesman Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed this to The ICIR in a text message.

- Advertisement -

“Yes, he was charged for culpable homicide,” he said.

Earlier in a press statement, the Police said Geng was charged to court 30 at Zangeru Road Kano on Wednesday.

 “We charged the case involving a Chinese National to Court 30 Zangeru Road Kano today, 21/09/2022.”

Late Kulthum said to be a lover of Geng was buried Saturday morning in Kano as the family members and friends mourned her sudden departure.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

ASUU strike: Heavily armed security agents take over Abuja streets, thwart NANS protest

SOLDIERS and other security agents were spotted all over Abuja on Wednesday ahead of...
Crime

Police arraign Chinese national over alleged murder of ex-lover in Kano

THE Kano State Police Command has arraigned a Chinese, Geng Quanrong, over the killing...
Education

Court orders ASUU to call off strike

THE National Industrial Court on Wednesday ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)...
Climate Change

COP27: Elumelu tasks African countries to set agenda at UN Climate Change Conference

CHAIRMAN of the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, says Nigeria and other...
Health

Nigeria has one doctor ratio to 10,000 population to treat heart diseases – Cardiologists

THERE is only one heart doctor to attend to 10,000 Nigerians, the Nigerian Cardiac...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleASUU strike: Heavily armed security agents take over Abuja streets, thwart NANS protest

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.