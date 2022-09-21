Court remands Chinese man over alleged murder of lover in Kano

A MAGISTRATE’S court in Kano state has ordered a Chinese national, Geng Quanrong, to be remanded in prison over the alleged murder of Ummukulsum Buhari, a Nigerian.

The accused was brought before the court by the Kano state police on Wednesday for arraignment on the charge of culpable homicide.

Hanif Ciroma, the presiding magistrate, held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case.

However, Khalifa Hashim, police counsel, appealed to the court to return the accused to the custodial facility since it had no jurisdiction, pending legal advice from the Kano state ministry of justice.

Consequently, the magistrate remanded the suspect in Kurmawa Medium Security Custodial Centre until October 13, pending when he would be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The Kano Police Command had on Wednesday arraigned Geng Quanrong over the killing of his girlfriend Umulkurthum Buhari, a 23-year-old graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University, Uganda.

Police spokesman Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed this to The ICIR in a text message.

“Yes, he was charged for culpable homicide,” he said.

Earlier in a press statement, the Police said Geng was charged to court 30 at Zangeru Road Kano on Wednesday.

“We charged the case involving a Chinese National to Court 30 Zangeru Road Kano today, 21/09/2022.”

Late Kulthum said to be a lover of Geng was buried Saturday morning in Kano as the family members and friends mourned her sudden departure.