Police arrest 11 Kano students for allegedly killing schoolmates accused of homosexuality

THE Kano State Police Command has arrested 11 suspects who allegedly killed two students over homosexuality claims.

The victims were killed during a violent attack at Government Secondary School Bichi in the Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday, when a group of students allegedly attacked four of their colleagues over claims of participation in homosexual activity.

According to reports, two of the victims were beaten to death at the scene, while others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Bichi General Hospital for treatment.

A source who spoke with Daily Trust said a crisis broke out in the school, starting as a typical fight between students.

However, it emerged that the victims were targeted over accusations of homosexuality.

Speaking on the incident on Thursday, July 17, spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said police had launched an investigation into the incident and that those responsible would be prosecuted.

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, speaking through the Permanent Secretary in the Education Ministry, Bashir Baffa, has ordered an immediate probe into the matter.

The state’s Director of Senior Secondary School Management Board, Abbas Abdullahi, described the incident as disturbing.