back to top

Police arrest 11 Kano students for allegedly killing schoolmates accused of homosexuality

Reading time: 1 mins
Crime
Police arrest 11 Kano students for allegedly killing schoolmates accused of homosexuality
Map of Kano State
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Kano State Police Command has arrested 11 suspects who allegedly killed two students over homosexuality claims.

The victims were killed during a violent attack at Government Secondary School Bichi in the Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday, when a group of students allegedly attacked four of their colleagues over claims of participation in homosexual activity.

According to reports, two of the victims were beaten to death at the scene, while others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Bichi General Hospital for treatment.

A source who spoke with Daily Trust said a crisis broke out in the school, starting as a typical fight between students.


     

     

    However, it emerged that the victims were targeted over accusations of homosexuality.

    Speaking on the incident on Thursday, July 17, spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said police had launched an investigation into the incident and that those responsible would be prosecuted.

    The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, speaking through the Permanent Secretary in the Education Ministry, Bashir Baffa, has ordered an immediate probe into the matter.

    The state’s Director of Senior Secondary School Management Board, Abbas Abdullahi, described the incident as disturbing.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement