Oyo pupils, teachers regain freedom after 56 days in captivity

THE pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have regained their freedom after spending 56 days in captivity.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the development on Friday, July 10, saying all the victims were rescued by security agencies during a coordinated operation.

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies,” Onanuga wrote in a statement.

He also disclosed that eight suspected kidnappers were arrested during the rescue operation and are currently in the custody of the State Security Services (SSS), also known as Directorate of State Services (DSS), while some members of the gang were killed.

“Updated: In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised,” he said.

The presidential aide also dismissed claims that the rescue was secured through negotiations involving the release of a detained terror suspect.

“There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, that the kidnappers demanded his release, is being prosecuted for his atrocities,” Onanuga stated.

He added that security agencies would provide a comprehensive account of the operation.

The ICIR reported that the victims were abducted on May 15, 2026, when heavily armed men launched coordinated attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esiele; and L.A. Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area.

The attackers abducted 39 pupils and seven teachers after killing at least one teacher during the assault before forcing the victims into the forest.

Their prolonged captivity, the first in South-West Nigeria, became one of the country’s most prominent school abduction cases in the country, prompting widespread condemnation.

During the 56-day ordeal, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State embarked on an industrial action, insisting teachers could not resume normal academic activities while their colleagues and pupils remained in captivity.

The union later expanded its campaign through protests in several states, demanding the immediate release of the victims.

The successful rescue comes after weeks of mounting pressure from parents, civil society groups and other stakeholders, who repeatedly called on authorities to secure the victims’ release.

While the Oyo victims have now regained their freedom, dozens of students and teachers abducted on the same day from schools in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State are yet to be rescued.