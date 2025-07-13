“I know I hurt some people, please pardon me” - Buhari’s plea remembered as Nigeria mourns his passing

TWO years before his death, Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari publicly asked Nigerians for forgiveness.

The appeal has again resurfaced, following his passing in London at the age of 82 on Sunday, July 13.

On April 21, 2023, with just over a month left in office, Buhari had addressed a gathering of dignitaries, ministers, and residents of the Federal Capital Territory during an Eid-el-Fitr Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While delivering what would become one of his most reflective speeches as president, he thanked Nigerians for the honour to serve for two terms, 2015-2023, while also seeking their forgiveness.

Buhari also stated that he welcomed all complaints and criticisms in good faith, acknowledging them as part of the responsibility he had prayed for and willingly accepted from God.

“God gave me an incredible opportunity to serve the country. We are all humans. If I have hurt some people along the line of my service to the country, I ask that they pardon me.

“All those that I have hurt, I ask that they pardon me,” he said.

The former president also used the occasion to look back on more than four decades of service to the country, from his days as a young military officer to his time as military Head of State (1983 to 1985), and later, as a democratically elected president (2015 to 2023)

He recounted the trials he endured, including his imprisonment after being overthrown in a coup, three failed presidential campaigns, and his eventual comeback in 2015.

“I dared the politicians and ended up at the Supreme Court three times. They laughed at me, and I responded, ‘God dey’,” he recalled, adding, “God sent technology to my rescue, with the Permanent Voter Card (PVC). The fraudulent people became unemployed.”

The former president also spoke about how he had endured criticism throughout his years in power but accepted it as part of the burden of leadership.

“I think it is a good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you, and thank you for tolerating me for almost eight years,” Buhari stressed.

He was succeeded by Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, after serving two terms in office.

You can read the report of his death here.