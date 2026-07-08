I was in detention when Presidency approved PFIPC’s budget, I never prepared it – Adeyemi

THE ‘Director-General’ of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has provided a fresh insight into the mysteries surrounding his ‘fake’ agency.

Speaking during an Instagram interview with social media personality VeryDarkMan hours after President Bola Tinubu directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe all activities relating to the PFIPC on Tuesday, July 7, Adeyemi declared his readiness to cooperate with investigators.

He said he would submit documents in his possession to security agencies to assist in uncovering the truth behind the controversy.

Adeyemi questioned how the PFIPC, which the Presidency insists does not exist, was listed in the 2026 federal budget with an allocation of about ₦1.3 billion, saying he neither prepared nor defended the budget because he was in detention during the appropriation process.

“I was in detention for 23 days during the period the budget was being prepared. I did not prepare or defend any budget, and nobody went to defend it on my behalf. That is why I am confused about how the agency found its way into the national budget,” he said.

“I am willing and ready to help security agencies or any panel set up by Mr President to unravel the truth. In fact, any moment from now, I will go to the DSS or the police to submit all the documents I have to help them investigate and look into this matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source at the ICPC confirmed to The ICIR Wednesday morning that Adeyemi would present himself to the commission for probe as directed by Tinubu.

The source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said the commission had already commenced investigations before Tinubu directed it to probe the activities of the purported council.

“The investigation started even before the directive,” the source said.

The official explained that, although Adeyemi had not yet been invited, he would be questioned at the appropriate stage of the investigation.

“Invitations do not necessarily start investigations. He will surely be invited. He will definitely be invited at the appropriate point,” the source added.

The development was on the heel of the directive by Tinubu, who asked the ICPC to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the PFIPC and all related matters, ordering the commission to submit its report within 30 days.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, July 7, the Presidency said the PFIPC was never established by the Federal Government and had no basis in any law, presidential instrument or executive approval.

Tinubu directed the anti-graft agency to investigate the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other official documents, the use of false claims of presidential appointment to obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation, and the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.

The president also instructed the commission to investigate the role of any collaborators, public officials, private individuals, financial institutions or intermediaries who might have facilitated the alleged scheme. He also expected the commission to identify weaknesses in government procedures that were exploited and recommend measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Background

The controversy began on July 1 when the Presidency disowned the PFIPC, describing it as a fictitious body and accusing Adeyemi of falsely presenting himself as its Director-General using forged State House documents.

However, findings by The ICIR showed that the Presidential Economic Advisory Council/Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PEAC/PFIPC) appears under the Presidency in the 2026 Appropriation Act with a budgetary allocation of ₦1.302 billion, comprising ₦802.9 million for personnel, ₦200 million for overheads and ₦300 million for capital expenditure.

The ICIR also gathered that before the controversy, the council had publicly engaged with several government institutions, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and Chinese investment officials.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has filed an eight-count charge against Adeyemi and two others before the Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation. The defendants are accused of forging appointment letters purportedly issued by President Tinubu and bearing the signature of Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as other State House documents allegedly used to legitimise the activities of the council. The case is scheduled for hearing on July 27, 2027.