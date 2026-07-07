75% pass NABTEB Technical College entrance exam as enrolment drops 48%

Reading time: 2 mins
Education
NABTEB Logo
NABTEB Logo
News Agency  and  Mustapha USMAN
News Agency  and  Mustapha USMAN

THE National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has released the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination results, with 75 per cent of candidates scoring 50 per cent and above.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Aminu Mohammed, a doctorate holder, disclosed this on Tuesday while announcing the results of the examination conducted nationwide on June 13.

Mohammed said enrolment dropped significantly, with 15,290 candidates registering for the examination compared to 29,260 candidates recorded in 2025.

According to him, the figure represents a decline of 13,970 candidates, equivalent to 47.74 per cent of the previous year’s enrolment.

He said 13,848 candidates, representing 90.57 per cent of those registered, sat for the examination, while 1,442 candidates, representing 9.43 per cent, were absent.

“Out of the 13,848 candidates who sat for the examination, 10,426 candidates, representing 75.29 per cent, scored 50 per cent and above, while 5,708 candidates, 41.22 per cent, scored 70 per cent and above.

“3,422 candidates (24.71 per cent) scored below 50 per cent, while 31 candidates (0.22 per cent) attained the highest rank with scores of 96 per cent and above,” he said.

Mohammed explained that the examination was conducted across 34 Federal Technical Colleges and 168 State Technical Colleges in the 36 states and the FCT.

He said the exercise was conducted peacefully and in compliance with the Board’s quality assurance guidelines to ensure transparency and credibility.

Read Also:

‘I was forced to sign rustication letter ‘- UniAbuja student expelled over planned ‘meeting’ against fee hike
[EXCLUSIVE] London Graduate School: The ‘Degree Mill’ selling fake honorary doctorate to Africans
[INVESTIGATION] Cross River government awards 40 contracts worth over N6.9 billion in violation of procurement law
[INVESTIGATION] How Many Teachers Does It Take To Run A School? The Answer May Surprise You

According to him, candidates enrolled in 28 trades grouped into five clusters, comprising Mechanical, Electrical, Construction, Creative and Culinary, and Agricultural Technology.

Mohammed said Electrical Installation and Maintenance Practice recorded the highest enrolment with 3,870 candidates, followed by Computer Hardware and GSM Repairs/Maintenance with 2,857 candidates.

Other popular trades included Catering Craft Practice with 1,780 candidates, Bricklaying, Blocklaying and Concreting with 1,553, and Automobile Mechanics with 1,156 candidates.

Fashion Design and Garment Making attracted 940 candidates, making it one of the most subscribed trades in the examination.

The registrar, however, said Tiling and Cladding recorded the lowest enrolment with one candidate, while Social Media Content Creation and Management had two candidates.

He said Fish Farming Activities recorded three candidates, Motorcycle and Tricycle Repairs, five; Creative Media, six; Automobile CNG Conversion, nine; and Leather Works, 18 candidates.

Mohammed said registration for the supplementary National Common Entrance Examination would commence before the end of July to accommodate more prospective candidates.

He urged parents and guardians to encourage their children to embrace Technical and Vocational Education and Training as pathways to employment, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

“The future of work is increasingly driven by skills, innovation, creativity and technology. Technical Colleges provide young Nigerians with practical competencies that prepare them for self-reliance, employment, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning,” he said.(NAN)

News Agency

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement