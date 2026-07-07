Entries open for Thomson’s Young Journalist Award 2026

ENTRIES are now open for the Thomson Foundation’s Young Journalist Award 2026, one of the most prestigious opportunities for emerging journalists worldwide.

Three finalists will be invited to London to attend the Foreign Press Association Media Awards on 30 November 2026, where the winner will be announced before an audience of leading figures in global journalism. While in the UK, finalists will also visit major newsrooms and take part in a bespoke training session designed to help them strengthen their reporting skills and professional networks.

For many past winners and finalists, the award has been more than a moment of recognition. It has given their work an international platform, opened new professional opportunities and connected them with journalists working across borders, beats and formats.

The award has received almost 4,000 entries since it was launched 14 years ago, recognising powerful reporting from countries including Kenya, Afghanistan, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Peru and Sudan.

Past winners include Yousra Elbagir, the 2016 winner, who is now Sky News’ Africa correspondent. Other recent winners have reported from some of the world’s most difficult environments, often at considerable personal risk, telling stories that might otherwise go unheard.

The 2025 winner, Tracy Bonareri Onchoke from Kenya, was praised by judges for her “rigour, persistence and a strong commitment to accountability journalism”. Her winning portfolio included an investigation into why hundreds of Law students in Kenya were failing the bar exam.

“Winning has opened up new opportunities for me, including connecting with other journalists to collaborate on projects,” said Tracy.

The deadline for applications is August 9, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.