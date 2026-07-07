UNICAL suspends 19 students over alleged examination malpractices

THE University of Calabar (UniCal) has suspended 19 students over alleged examination misconduct, following recommendations by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

The suspension order is contained in a letter signed by the Director of Administration, Citizen Ekpo, a doctorate holder, on behalf of the Institution’s Registrar, Chukwuka Icha, also a doctorate holder.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar.