UNICAL suspends 19 students over alleged examination malpractices

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Education
NICAL admits over-admitting students, urges Education Minister’s intervention
UNICAL gate
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE University of Calabar (UniCal) has suspended 19 students over alleged examination misconduct, following recommendations by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

The suspension order is contained in a letter signed by the Director of Administration, Citizen Ekpo, a doctorate holder, on behalf of the Institution’s Registrar, Chukwuka Icha, also a doctorate holder.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar.

Speaking with NAN on the suspension, Effiong Eyo, Head, Public Relations Unit, said the letter followed approval by the university’s Senate after consideration of the committee’s recommendations.

Eyo said that the affected students were suspended for one academic session covering the 2025/2026 session.

“The university has said the students would resume their studies in the 2026/2027 academic session,” he said.

Eyo noted  that those affected were students  of different faculties, including Administration, Social Sciences, Biological Sciences, Arts, Education, Allied Medical Sciences, Pharmacy and Environmental Sciences.

Others, he said, were from Nursing Science, Peace and Conflict Studies, Science Laboratory Technology, Estate Management, Marketing and related departments.

He said the university had directed all deans, Heads of Departments (HODs) and relevant units to enforce the suspension and ensure full compliance with the directive. (NAN)

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Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

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