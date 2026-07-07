CITAB backs JAMB’s AI initiative for visually impaired candidates, calls for specialist training

THE Centre for Infrastructural and Technological Advancement for the Blind (CITAB) has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its plan to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) experience for blind and visually impaired candidates.

In a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, CITAB Executive Chairman, Jolomi Fenemigho, urged authorities to invest in accessible infrastructure and specialised training to ensure the initiative succeeds.

“AI-driven exams sound impressive, but for blind candidates, technology without preparation is a new barrier in a different disguise. When many blind students have never had consistent access to computers, assistive software, or trained instructors, we cannot pretend that simply announcing AI makes the process inclusive,” Fenemigho said.

However, the CITAB chairman warned that the integration of AI-powered assessment tools into examinations without first addressing long-standing gaps in digital accessibility would create new barriers for visually impaired candidates rather than eliminate existing ones.

“You cannot demand that blind candidates suddenly navigate AI-powered examinations when their schools lack even the basic accessible tools required to build computer skills. True inclusion begins with accessible learning environments, not at the examination hall,” he explained.

Fenemigho called on the Federal Government and Local Government Councils to establish fully equipped resource centres dedicated to blind and visually impaired learners within communities and schools, noting that the centres should be staffed by qualified visually impaired computer instructors.

“These instructors bring both technical expertise and lived experience,” he explained. “They understand the practical challenges blind students face and are uniquely positioned to train them to use computers, screen readers, braille displays, and other assistive technologies with confidence and independence,” he added.

To ensure uninterrupted access to digital learning tools, especially in areas with unreliable electricity, CITAB urged authorities to install renewable energy solutions, including solar-powered systems, in the proposed centres.

The organisation also stressed that AI-based examination systems should be introduced gradually through hands-on learning before candidates encounter them during high-stakes examinations.

“You cannot spring AI-enhanced CBT on blind candidates who have only ever depended on human readers or braille question papers. They need time, training, and consistent practice with the very tools that will appear in the exam setting,” he explained.

CITAB further called on JAMB, the Federal Government and Local Government Councils to collaborate with organisations representing persons with disabilities, accessibility experts and private sector partners to procure specialised equipment, including screen reader-compatible computers, refreshable braille displays and accessible keyboards, while ensuring regular maintenance of the facilities.

The ICIR reports that JAMB recently announced plans to leverage Artificial Intelligence to improve examination processes for blind and visually impaired candidates as part of broader efforts to make the UTME more inclusive.