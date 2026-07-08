EFCC plays alleged contract-fixing voice note of ex-Aviation Minister Sirika in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday played and tendered in open court a compact disc containing an alleged voice note of former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in which he was heard directing the award of a consultancy contract to a company linked to one of his associates.

The audio recording was played before Sylvanus Oriji, a judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, during the testimony of the EFCC’s 12th prosecution witness, Christopher Odofin, an investigator with the anti-graft agency.

In the recording, allegedly made while Sirika was in Spain, the former minister was heard instructing the then Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Enitan Abel, to facilitate the award of a consultancy contract to Tianaero Nigeria Limited.

“Do the right thing. Generate the necessary contract and give his company. We can pay for his services,” the voice in the recording allegedly identified as Sirika’s said in the audio.

The EFCC has charged Sirika alongside his daughter, Fatima, his son-in-law, Hamma Sule, and Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited on an amended six-count charge bordering on alleged abuse of office and contract fraud.

According to the anti-graft agency, Sirika used his office to confer an unfair advantage on Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited, a company allegedly linked to his daughter and son-in-law, in the award of a contract for the apron extension at Katsina Airport valued at about N1.4 billion.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, Odofin identified the voice in the recording as belonging to the former minister.

The witness told the court that the company mentioned in the voice note, Tianaero Nigeria Limited, belonged to Gabriel Tilmann, whom he described as a close associate of Sirika.

In another portion of the recording played in court, the voice allegedly belonging to Sirika praised Tilmann’s capabilities and urged ministry officials to support him.

“Whatever we can get, he’s quite resourceful and very energetic. So, he has what it takes. Mr Tilmann gets angry and irritated easily. He is comfortable with the ministry because of me,” Sitka added in the audio.

Proceedings briefly stalled when counsel to Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited, Michael Numa, objected to the prosecution’s line of questioning.

The judge, however, advised the defence to reserve its objections for cross-examination.

Numa responded that the prosecution’s questions appeared designed “for the press.”

Continuing his testimony, Odofin alleged that Sirika assigned a cousin identified as Yasir to work closely with Tilmann in executing the consultancy contract.

During cross-examination, Sirika’s counsel, Kanu Agabi, directed the witness to documents exchanged between the Ministry of Aviation and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) regarding the procurement process.

Odofin confirmed that the permanent secretary had sought a “no objection” from the BPP to adopt the selective tendering method for critical capital projects.

When asked whether the request suggested that Sirika induced the permanent secretary, the witness replied that nothing in the document indicated such inducement.

Agabi also referred the witness to the BPP’s response and asked whether it implicated the former minister.

The witness answered that the response did not specifically refer to Sirika but rather to the ministry.

He further agreed that the BPP did not state that the permanent secretary acted wrongly.

Agabi also questioned the witness on the summary of the decisions reached at the 23rd Ministerial Tenders Board meeting held in August 2022.

While the defence maintained that the document did not contain directives from Sirika, the witness insisted that the approvals contained in the document were made by the former minister.

Following the day’s proceedings, the judge adjourned the trial till Thursday for continuation of hearing.

The ICIR reports that the case forms part of the EFCC’s ongoing prosecution of Sirika and his three co-defendants – his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma; and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd. The former minister has been standing trial since 2024 over alleged N2.7 billion fraud and contracts awarded during his tenure. The charges claim he abused his office by awarding contracts to companies linked to family members and close associates, including Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited, contrary to Nigeria’s procurement laws.

The prosecutor also alleged that procurement irregularities involving consultancy contracts connected to the controversial Nigeria Air project. The ICIR reported on June 15, 2023, that EFCC summoned the ex-minister over the N3 billion Nigeria Air project.

Meanwhile, Sirika had argued on an Arise Television programme on June 11, 2023, that of the N5 billion budgeted for the project take-off, only N3 billion was released, contrary to the speculation that the aviation ministry had spent N85 billion on the failed Nigeria Air project. The bulk of the expended funds, according to Sirika, was channeled into consultancies, salaries, and administrative costs associated with setting up the national carrier.

Sirika has consistently pleaded not guilty to the charges, while his legal team argues that the procurement processes followed approvals obtained from the BPP and through relevant government procedures.