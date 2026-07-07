Tinubu orders probe into ‘fake’ Investment Promotion Council

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the ‘phantom’ Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), headed by Adeniyi Adeyemi.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, July 7, the president directed that the investigation be concluded and a comprehensive report submitted to him within 30 days.

Tinubu directed that all persons found culpable be treated strictly in accordance with applicable law.

The directive followed the discovery of the PFIPC in Nigeria’s 2026 budget, having over 1.3 billion naira allocated to it. Reports showed that the council has been in existence since 2024, with Adeyemi serving as its Director-General.

Adeyemi had held meetings with top government functionaries and diplomats on behalf of the Nigerian government. Besides, his ‘fictitious’ agency has reportedly secured the government’s approval to recruit at least 300 staff. Adeyemi, who claimed Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, was aware of his appointment, said the Council’s office was at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

According to Tinubu, among the issues to be investigated by the ICPC are the “forged appointment letters” and other official government documents used by the Council. The ICPC will also probe the use of a “false claim of presidential appointment to seek or obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation, and the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.”

Tinubu directed the ICPC to investigate not only the conduct of the principal individual and other collaborators involved but also the wider circumstances that might have enabled “a fictitious body and a false claim of presidential appointment to acquire an appearance of official legitimacy.

“The investigation is to examine the provenance and use of false official documents; the processes through which official recognition or diplomatic support may have been sought or obtained; the opening and operation of any related bank accounts; the source and movement of any funds involved; and the role of any public officer, private individual, financial institution, intermediary or other person or entity that may have facilitated, enabled or participated in the alleged scheme.”

The president further directed the commission to identify any weaknesses in government and institutional procedures that might have been exploited and to recommend immediate measures to prevent the recurrence of similar abuses.

He ordered all ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government to provide the ICPC, upon lawful request, with all relevant information, records and assistance required for the expeditious completion of the investigation.

According to the president, the integrity of the presidency and the institutions of the federal government must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service.