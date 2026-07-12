Long-serving US senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71

PROMINENT United States Senator and one of the most influential Republican voices in Congress, Lindsey Graham, has died at the age of 71 following a brief illness.

Graham’s office announced his death in a statement posted on X on Sunday.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement read.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

The South Carolina Republican was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1994 before winning a Senate seat in 2002. He went on to secure re-election in 2008, 2014 and 2020, becoming one of the most recognisable figures in American politics.

During his Senate career, Graham served on several influential committees, including the Judiciary, Appropriations, Environment, and Public Works committees. He most recently chaired the Senate Budget Committee.

Known for his hawkish foreign policy positions, Graham was a vocal supporter of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and consistently advocated a hardline approach toward Iran. He was also a staunch supporter of Israel and remained one of the strongest Republican backers of Trump’s foreign policies.

Although Graham was an outspoken critic of Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary race and briefly sought the party’s nomination himself, he later became one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress.

Before entering politics, Graham served for more than six years as a lawyer in the US Air Force. He later joined the Air Force Reserve, where he served for two decades before retiring with the rank of colonel.

Tributes poured in following news of his death.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster described Graham as ‘irreplaceable,’ and “the fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America — and a loyal and steadfast friend.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was “shocked and heartbroken” by the senator’s passing.

“Senator Graham was a beacon of moral clarity and a true leader of the partnership between the United States and Israel. We will never forget how he stood by the people of Israel in our most difficult moments, and we will always be grateful for the justice, truth, and loyalty he demonstrated.

“I will forever remember his support for the State of Israel and his personal friendship. My thoughts are with Lindsey’s family and friends during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing.”