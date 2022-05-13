35 C
40 days mourning declared as UAE President dies at 73

Raji Olatunji
1min read

THE Ministry of Presidential Affairs has declared 40 days of mourning following the death of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) President, Sheikh Khalifa, as announced by the WAM News Agency on Friday

The late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who was reported to be one of the richest monarchs in the World, died at the age of 73

Flags have been put at half-mast from Friday with work suspended for the first three days in the public and private sectors.

Sheikh Khalifa, who was also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the seven emirates which comprise the UAE, took over as the UAE’s second President in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.

According to reports, his role had been largely ceremonial since he suffered a stroke in 2014, after which he was rarely seen in public.

Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, his half-brother, is reported to be in charge of state affairs.

In line with the UAE’s Constitution, the Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, will act as Interim President.

Following the new development, the federal council, comprising rulers of the seven emirates, will have to meet within 30 days to elect a new President.

 

