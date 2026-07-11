Army: Security forces suffered casualties while rescuing 44 abducted Oyo pupils, teachers

THE Nigerian Army has revealed that some of the nation’s security forces involved in the “painstaking month-long intelligence-led operation” that led to the release of 44 abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo recorded casualties.

In a statement Friday night by the Acting Deputy Director of 2 Division Army Public Relations, Danjuma Danjuma, the Army said intelligence gathered over several weeks enabled security operatives to identify the terrorist kingpins behind the abduction, dismantle their network and disrupt their logistics chain.

“The operations, which lasted for more than a month, focused on identifying the terrorists’ kingpins that masterminded the kidnapping, bursting and dismantling their networks and logistics links, including their informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest, Oyo State,” Danjuma said.

The ICIR reported that the victims, who were abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, regained their freedom on July 10 following coordinated operations across the Old Oyo National Park and several other locations nationwide.

The Federal Government said eight suspected kidnappers were arrested during the rescue operation while some members of the gang were killed.

According to the Army’s statement, the operation brought together personnel from the Office of the National Security Adviser through the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Defence Headquarters, the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as local vigilantes, hunters and Amotekun operatives.

“As part of the operations, multiple arrests were made within Oyo State and in other locations across some states in the country. These arrests completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers. Further operations are to be conducted,” he said.

The Army stressed that the rescue mission was meticulously planned to protect the lives of the hostages and prevent civilian casualties.

He explained that the rescued pupils and teachers were receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital and would be handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.

The rescue ended nearly two months of anxiety for the victims’ families after the terrorists invaded three schools in Oriire LGA on May 15, killing a teacher and abducting dozens of pupils and teachers.