DSS arrests Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator at Kano Airport

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Publisher and Lead negotiator for Kaduna-Abuja train abductees, Tukur Mamu
TUKUR MAMU, the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper and spokesperson for the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi, has been arrested and whisked away by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) upon his arrival at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

Mamu, the lead negotiator for the release of passengers abducted on the Abuja-Kaduna train, was earlier arrested by Egyptian authorities while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj before being repatriated to Nigeria on Wednesday.

He was repatriated with his family members who were accompanying him on the pilgrimage.

Mamu’s arrest in Egypt was based on a request by the Nigerian government.

It was gathered that DSS officials were waiting for him at the international wing of the Kano Airport on his repatriation from Egypt.

The DSS operatives were on guard at the entrance of the arrival section of the international wing while three vehicles with Kano plate numbers (two Hilux and one hiace) were packed nearby.

The two vehicles later picked Mamu and his family members at the tarmac before zooming off.

A brother to the embattled negotiator confirmed to Daily Trust that Mamu and his family members had indeed been arrested and were being taken to Abuja.

A source at the DSS Abuja office also confirmed to the same newspaper that Mamu had been arrested.

The ICIR reported that Mamu was repatriated from Egypt on Wednesday.

Mamu, a top negotiator with the bandits that attacked the Kaduna-bound train passengers in Abuja and victims’ families, had said he was headed for Saudi Arabia when he was arrested and detained in Egypt for 24 hours before he was repatriated.

Earlier in August, Mamu had helped free some of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers.

Mamu also disclosed that there were plans to marry off one of the abductees, a 21-year-ole Arzurfa Lois John, to one of the terrorist commanders.

Mamu later announced his withdrawal as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the remaining hostages of the train attack after he alleged a threat to his life and attempted blackmail by the Nigerian government.

However, there were also allegations that Mamu is working for the terrorists that masterminded the abduction of the train passengers. He has denied the allegations.

Bankole Abe
