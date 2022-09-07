Lead negotiator for Abuja-Kaduna train abductees arrested in Egypt, repatriated

THE publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper in Kaduna and spokesperson for the Kaduna-based cleric Ahmad Gumi, Tukur Mamu, has been repatriated from Egypt Wednesday, The ICIR has gathered.

Mamu was arrested by Interpol while in company of his two wives and one other person as they awaited a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj.

It was gathered that he was arrested by Egyptian authorities based on a request by the Nigerian government.

Mamu disclosed on Wednesday morning that he is being flown back to Nigeria after interrogation and is expected to arrive at Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano later today.

Mamu who negotiated the release of some of the victims of the March 2022 Kaduna Train attack said nothing incriminating was found in his possession after his arrest.

He, however, insinuated that his arrest was based on a request by the Nigerian government and it is believed that officials of Nigerian secret police, Department of State Security (DSS) might subject him to further questioning.

It would be recalled that Mamu had announced his withdrawal as the lead negotiator in securing the release of the remaining hostages of the train attack after he alleged a threat to his life and attempted blackmail by the Nigerian government.

However, there are also allegations that Mamu is working for the terrorists that masterminded the abduction of the train passengers. He has denied the allegations.

In a chat with Daily Trust while onboard the plane back to Nigeria, Mamu said, “I was on my way to Cairo-Egypt but my destination was Saudi Arabia for my Umrah alongside some of my family members. I was detained for 24 hours at the Cairo International Airport under the orders of Nigerian Government.

“I was not harassed at the Nigerian Airport until I got to Cairo when the security officials there told me that they had orders to arrest me by Nigerian Department of State Security (DSS). We were arrested alongside my family members for the whole day at Cairo Airport.

“Right now they boarded the next available flight for me and my family members back home to Kano. I’m sure the DSS officials would likely be waiting for me at the Kano airport today (Wednesday).

“I don’t have anything to hide and I’m not afraid of them (DSS). I swear to God I’m not afraid of them. I just want the world to know of what is happening.”