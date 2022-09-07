Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator has questions to answer – DSS

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has said Tukur Mamu, who was negotiating between terrorists and families of passengers abducted on the Abuja-Kaduna train, has questions to answer.

The ICIR had reported that Mamu was arrested by Interpol while in the company of his two wives and one other person as they awaited a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj on Wednesday.

It was gathered that he was arrested by Egyptian authorities based on a request by the Nigerian government.

He was subsequently picked up by the DSS at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on his repatriation to Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya confirmed Mamu’s arrest.

He said Mamu, who is also the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper, was in custody and was being grilled by the agency over security issues.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September, 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody,” he said

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”