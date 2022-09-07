24.8 C
Abuja

Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator has questions to answer – DSS

Conflict and SecurityDefence
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has said Tukur Mamu, who was negotiating between terrorists and families of passengers abducted on the Abuja-Kaduna train, has questions to answer.

The ICIR had reported that Mamu was arrested by Interpol while in the company of his two wives and one other person as they awaited a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj on Wednesday.

It was gathered that he was arrested by Egyptian authorities based on a request by the Nigerian government.

He was subsequently picked up by the DSS at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on his repatriation to Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya confirmed Mamu’s arrest.

He said Mamu, who is also the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper, was in custody and was being grilled by the agency over security issues.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September, 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody,” he said

- Advertisement -

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Wike’s camp will continue to fight for space in PDP – Makinde

OYO State governor Seyi Makinde has said the camp of Rivers State governor Nyesom...
Conflict and Security

DSS arrests Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator at Kano Airport

TUKUR MAMU, the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper and spokesperson for the Kaduna-based Islamic...
Featured News

PROMAD Foundation to use civic tech to drive SDGs

PROMAD Foundation, a civic tech non-profit organisation, has promised to use its recently launched...
Business and Economy

AirPeace, Arik, Max Air top delayed flights for Q1 2022

AIR Peace, Arik and Max Air have been cited as airlines that recorded the...
Featured News

Misinformation: US, Nigeria face similar problems – Diplomat

THE Embassy of the United States (US) in Abuja has said the problem of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWike’s camp will continue to fight for space in PDP – Makinde

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.