- Advertisement -
31.1 C
Abuja

DSS warns of plot to attack worship, relaxation centres

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
SSS
File Photo
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has warned of a plot by criminal elements to launch bomb attacks on worship and relaxation crntres in parts of the country.

The DSS, in a statement by its spokesperson Peter Afunanya, said it uncovered a plot by suspected criminal gangs to launch the attacks during and after the coming holidays and festive celebrations.

The agency advised owners and managers of public places to be wary of the development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

According to the DSS, the attacks are meant to serve some selfish interests and cause fear among the citizenry.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country,” the statement said.

The DSS added that it was committed to disrupting the trend and pattern of violent attacks and would continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are in place so that public peace and order are not jeopardised.

The agency urged residents to go about their lawful businesses and share helpful information on the activities of criminals with security and law enforcement agencies.

- Advertisement -

Earlier in March 2022, The ICIR reported that the DSS also raised the alarm over a plot by unnamed persons to destabilise the country with mass protests.

The DSS said the alleged plotters wanted to capitalise on the fuel scarcity at the time to stage protests similar to the #EndSARS demonstrations that spread around the country in 2021.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

2023: Sowore says it will be wrong to cede presidency to South-East

SAHARA Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has faulted calls for the presidency to be ceded...
Media Opportunities

EJN offers grants to cover marine crisis in Mediterranean Sea

Earth Journalism Network (EJN), With support from the Adessium Foundation,  is offering grants to selected...
Judiciary

Supreme Court nullifies Andy Uba’s participation in Anambra guber poll

THE Supreme Court has nullified the participation of Andy Uba, the candidate of the...
Judiciary

Assault: Court orders CCT chairman to appear before Senate

THE Federal High Court (FHC) sitting in Abuja has ordered the Chairman of Code...
Education

INVESTIGATION: Denial backfires, reveals more procurement irregularities in Oyo State Notebook contracts

By Olanrewaju Oyedeji Oyo State government’s attempts to defend itself against the revelations in Dataphyte’s...
Advertisement

Most Read

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return...

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Electricity consumers should not purchase, repair transformers, others – FCCPC

The ICIR offers health reporting fellowship

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

2023: Adama, CEO accused of multi-million naira investment fraud, allegedly eyes National Assembly

Orlando Julius, Nigeria’s Afrobeat pioneer, lived for his art

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Sowore says it will be wrong to cede presidency to South-East

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.