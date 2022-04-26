DSS warns of plot to attack worship, relaxation centres

— 1 min read

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has warned of a plot by criminal elements to launch bomb attacks on worship and relaxation crntres in parts of the country.

The DSS, in a statement by its spokesperson Peter Afunanya, said it uncovered a plot by suspected criminal gangs to launch the attacks during and after the coming holidays and festive celebrations.

The agency advised owners and managers of public places to be wary of the development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

According to the DSS, the attacks are meant to serve some selfish interests and cause fear among the citizenry.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country,” the statement said.

The DSS added that it was committed to disrupting the trend and pattern of violent attacks and would continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are in place so that public peace and order are not jeopardised.

The agency urged residents to go about their lawful businesses and share helpful information on the activities of criminals with security and law enforcement agencies.

Earlier in March 2022, The ICIR reported that the DSS also raised the alarm over a plot by unnamed persons to destabilise the country with mass protests.

The DSS said the alleged plotters wanted to capitalise on the fuel scarcity at the time to stage protests similar to the #EndSARS demonstrations that spread around the country in 2021.