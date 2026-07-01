Former minister Uche Nnaji arrested

FORMER Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, has been arrested.

He was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, shortly after his arrival on a chartered flight from Enugu State.

Nnaji was a cabinet member in President Bola Tinubu’s government until he resigned on October 7, 2025, following a certificate forgery scandal.

, following a recent Federal High Court order in Abuja directing the ICPC to arrest him for He is expected to be handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecutioncertificate forgery.

The court gave the ruling following an ex parte motion by the ICPC in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1160/2026.

Read Also:

The ICIR reports that the embattled former minister is the governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State for the 2027 poll.

On October 4, The ICIR reported how a two-year-long investigation by Premium Times found that both Nnaji’s university certificate and his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate were forged. According to the report, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) disowned the Bachelor of Science certificate Nnaji claimed to have obtained from the institution, stating that there were no records showing he graduated in July 1985 as alleged. The report quoted a response to a freedom of information request sent by the newspaper, which stated that while Nnaji was admitted in 1981, there was no record that he completed his studies or graduated in July 1985, as his certificate claimed. In a letter dated October 2, 2025, and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, a professor, UNN disowned the certificate paraded by the minister. Further checks by the newspaper showed that although Nnaji was admitted to study Biological Sciences, he failed several courses before he was advised to withdraw. The case has since been at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where Nnaji is challenging the accusation. .