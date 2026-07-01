Former minister Uche Nnaji arrested

On October 4, The ICIR reported how a two-year-long investigation by Premium Times found that both Nnaji’s university certificate and his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate were forged.
According to the report, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) disowned the Bachelor of Science certificate Nnaji claimed to have obtained from the institution, stating that there were no records showing he graduated in July 1985 as alleged.
The report quoted a response to a freedom of information request sent by the newspaper, which stated that while Nnaji was admitted in 1981, there was no record that he completed his studies or graduated in July 1985, as his certificate claimed.
In a letter dated October 2, 2025, and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, a professor, UNN disowned the certificate paraded by the minister.
Further checks by the newspaper showed that although Nnaji was admitted to study Biological Sciences, he failed several courses before he was advised to withdraw.
The case has since been at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where Nnaji is challenging the accusation.
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Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org